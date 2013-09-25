Lars Larson: President Obama’s war on coal

by In the news

President Obama declared war on coal back when he was a candidate for president. Now he’s fired a devastating shot at the industry.

Back when he was a candidate for office, this is what President Obama said about the future of coal, “If somebody wants to build a coal power plant, they can. it’s just that it will bankrupt them because they’re going to be charged a huge sum for all that greenhouse gas that’s being emitted.”

Now that President Obama is president, he’s decided he doesn’t even need the Congress to be able to sign off on destroying the industry.

So what’s he going to do?

He’s told the whole country that he’s going to slap down hard, new regulations that are going to drive those coal-fired electric plants that supply one third of America’s electricity – he’s going to put them out of business because he and his environmental friends don’t like coal.

It’s going to put a lot of people out of work, it’s going to drive industries off shore and it’s going to raise your electric bills.

