Jason Conger: State of the Union response

Jason Conger for U.S. Senate
Oregon State Representative Jason Conger – candidate for U.S. Senate – released the following statement in response to President Obama’s State of the Union address:
“What we heard tonight was the 5th installment of the same speech given year after year. President threatening to circumvent Congress to get what he wants, doubling down on failed policies, and failing to take responsibility for the mistakes made by his administration.”
If President Obama is serious about helping bring people out of poverty and growing small businesses, he should start by repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a solution that actually reduces the cost of healthcare and really allows people to keep the doctor and the insurance plan they want. Here in Oregon, over 140,000 people lost their healthcare coverage when their plans were cancelled. Many will have to pay an Obamacare penalty tax for not purchasing healthcare… through an exchange that doesn’t work.
It is time for new leadership and a new perspective. As someone who grew up in poverty and understands what it takes to get out, I will fight for solutions that will build a better quality of life for working and middle class families – not more failed promises.”
Representative Jason Conger represents the 54th district in the Oregon House and is a candidate for the United States Senate.
