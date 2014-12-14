Back to Home Page

Dems further tighten stranglehold on Oregon

by In the news Sunday, December 14. 2014

Which party has controlled OR govt_Dec 2014_thb

by Dan Lucas

Last month’s election further consolidated what the Oregonian’s Steve Duin has called the Democrats’ “near-monopoly on political power” in Oregon. Democrats have returned to super-majority status in the Oregon Senate – an advantage they’ve enjoyed for 3 of the past 5 election cycles. Starting in January they will hold 18 seats to Republicans’ 12 seats.

In the Oregon House, Democrats have moved to within one seat of super-majority status. Dems will hold 35 seats to Republicans’ 25 seats.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

To read more from Dan, visit www.dan-lucas.com

