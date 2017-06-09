Take Our Official 2018 Republican Governor Primary Poll

by Reagan Knopp

Last month, we created a Twitter poll to test rumored candidates for the 2018 Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Based on your feedback, we’ve created a full online poll which everyone can participate in. Please take the poll and share it with your friends. If you’re interested in the details of this particular poll. Check out the FAQ on our methodology below.

FAQ

How accurate will this poll be?

This poll will be more accurate than if you surveyed your friends on Facebook but probably less accurate than a traditional poll conducted via telephones. While we’ve taken steps to help ensure this poll will be as accurate as it can be, online polling has yet to be perfected to the same extent as telephone polling. Think of this more like a straw poll and less like a traditional poll.

Will you be publishing the results?

Yes. We will be breaking down and publishing the results of the poll within the next 30 days. We’ll publish a topline report as well as the crosstabs. While most public pollsters typically publish both a topline report and crosstabs, a lot of partisan pollsters and candidates will not publish crosstabs, We believe in the freedom of information and we are doing this for our benefit as well as for yours.

Is this poll being conducted to benefit a candidate or special interest group?

No. We are conducting this poll as a research project for public benefit and insight.

Who is conducting the poll?

Oregon Catalyst is conducting the poll. Reagan Knopp and Mark Nashif are responsible for the planning, development, and release of the poll.

Can non-Republican’s take the poll?

Yes. Just choose the political party and ideology with which you most closely identify.

How can I take the poll?

Click the “Take the Poll” button or the link below.

>> Take the 2018 Republican Governor Primary Poll <<