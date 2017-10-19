Taxpayer Association backs Ontario Sales Tax Referendum Petition

by In the news



By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Ontario voters are reviving democracy by launching a referendum repeal petition campaign to stop the newly passed Ontario sales tax. They are called Stop Ontario Sales Tax.

In September, the Ontario politicians quickly voted to make Ontario the only city in Oregon with its own sales tax. Being the only city in Oregon with a sales tax is like hanging a sign on our local businesses saying “Don’t shop here” or a sign to future businesses “Don’t locate here”. Taxpayer don’t want to see their city lose customers and lose jobs because of new and unnecessary taxes.

Ontario voters deserve the right to vote on this tax which will forever change the cost and economics of the city. Ontario voters previously rejected a city sales tax years ago, so it more offensive that the City decided to bypass the will of the voters by ramming it through without them.

The Taxpayer Association has been supporting Stop Ontario Sales Tax from the beginning and hope to help them cross the finish line. Please support them with your time, talent and donations.

Here’s the initial list of locations and business hours where you can sign the petition.

Treasure Valley Steel

1460 North Verde Drive

8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday