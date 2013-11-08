Lars Larson: Obamacare helps felons and identity thieves

by In the news

by Lars Larson

Why do I have to turn my health information and personal data over to a convicted felon if I decide to apply for Obamacare?

It might stun you to know it, but the Secretary of Health and Human Services – the much embattled Kathleen Sebelius – has admitted to Congress that it would be possible for a convicted felon to become one of those Obamacare navigators.

You know – the folks who were supposed to help you out with all the ins and outs of the new health care law and get you all signed up for the health insurance that the government has mandated that we must sign up for. And she said yes, it is possible, but we’re not checking the people’s backgrounds.

Now that’s nuts – to require Americans to sign up for health care and then expect them to hand over their most personal data – the kind of stuff identity thieves love – to somebody who might be a felon.

That should show you how effective Obamacare is.

