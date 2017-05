Oregon Attorney General will not uphold Oregon constitution

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced today that she would not be defending Article XV, Section 5a of the Oregon Constitution.

On June 29, 2012, Ellen Rosenblum swore her oath of office to Gov. John Kitzhaber, “I, Ellen Rosenblum, do solemnly swear that I will uphold the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Oregon, and fulfill the responsibilities of the Attorney General of the State of Oregon to the best of my ability,” after being appointed to fill John Kroger’s unexpired term. (video – at about 14:08 minutes in)

She won re-election and was sworn in again on January 4, 2013.